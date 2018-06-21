Suspect In XXXTentacion Murder Held Without Bail

His name is Dedrick D. Williams and he’s accused of pulling the trigger of the gun that killed popular South Florida rapper XXXTentacion, 20, earlier this week. Williams appeared in court Thursday to hear the charges he’s facing.

At the hearing, Williams appeared before a judge at the Broward County Courthouse. Here’s the deal: He’s being charged with 1 count of first-degree murder and held without bond due to probable cause. He’s also been hit with a probation violation stemming from a 2014 case, and will appear in court Monday for that.

Williams was arrested Wednesday night in South Florida and booked for first-degree murder by the Sheriff’s Dept. He has previous arrests for cocaine possession, weapons possession, domestic violence, aggravated assault with a firearm and grand theft auto.

Meanwhile, authorities believe there are 2 more people involved in XXXTentacion’s murder — a judge has already signed 2 other arrest warrants. It’s not known if those other 2 suspects have not been taken into custody yet.

XXXTentacion was gunned down Monday afternoon in broad daylight as he sat in his car outside of a motorcycle dealer. Cops have also gathered surveillance footage to aid in their investigation.

