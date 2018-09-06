CLOSE
News
Home > News > National News

Police Respond To Active Shooter In Downtown Cincinnati

Leave a comment

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say they’ve responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati and there are multiple injuries.

The police department tweeted it as an “active shooter/officer involved shooting incident.” The situation appeared to be under control shortly before 10 a.m. EDT Thursday but police said they are still investigating.

An officer at the scene says there are at least two, and possibly more, people who’ve been shot. It wasn’t clear immediately if the shooter was one of them.

At least two ambulances were seen leaving the scene.

Streets around the building at the city’s Fountain Square were closed as were sidewalks.

People in and around the building reported hearing a series of gunshots.

Federal agents were on the scene.

US Mass Shootings: Here Are The Faces Of Those Responsible
10 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Bank , Cincinnati , Shooting

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close