Recently, a photo of former Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens working at Trader Joes went viral and people online have been “job shaming” him. DL says that there is nothing wrong with Owens working at the grocery store. Black men have a history of doing whatever it takes to take care of their families and Owens was right, “no job is better than another.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: