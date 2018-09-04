Tina Knowles-Lawson Shares Touching Message To Beyonce On Her 37th Birthday

Today is Beyonce‘s birthday. That means that one of Houston’s brightest treasures, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has made 37 revolutions around the sun and nobody is more proud of her than her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. The singer’s mother took to Instagram to relay a sweet message to Queen Bey.

“It’s already your birthday where you are, so happy birthday to the nicest, owner of the most beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking, planning, analyzing, strategizing, how you can make everything you touch better!” Knowles-Lawson wrote.

She continued, “You were 4 months old and I couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all-encompassing love I felt for you, my first born. I made a vow to love and cherish you every day. For the rest of my life! Sometimes I can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom.”

See the adorable photo of four-month old Beyonce below.

