HBCU Simmons College Of Kentucky Ranked Second In State By Bestcolleges.Com

Simmons College of Kentucky is in the midst of one of the greatest university turnarounds in memory.

Back from the brink the school that gave Ida B. Wells her start is now ranked ahead of University of Louisville according to a new report from BestColleges.com.

In fact BestColleges.com has placed the HBCU second in the state of Kentucky. Quite a feat considering the campus lost many of its buildings that were built by slaves during the depression.

Brought back from the brink over the past 13 years by Dr. Kevin Cosby, Simmons College of Kentucky is a testament to the fortitude of black institutions in the face of great economic trials and tribulations.

Cosby who takes no salary from the school as President had this to say to EURweb.com, “Our rise demonstrates the resiliency of Blacks to survive without. If we were given reparations we could turn Black America around. Our growth is also a reflection of the role the church should play in expanding black institutions.”

Dr. Cosby also pastors at St. Stephen Baptist Church, whose members have played a pivotal role in mentoring students at Simmons College.

It is important to note Simmons College has also been ranked the most affordable 4 year HBCU by Bestvalueschools.com

