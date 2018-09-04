Seriously Ignorant News: No Left Foot?

A sneaker store owner in Virginia says that he was robbed twice this past summer. In those break-ins he lost hoodies, jackets, shirts and 15 shoes. The thieves didn’t take 15 pairs, they took one complete pair and 13 right shoes. Maybe they only have one leg?
