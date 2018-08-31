Denny’s Wants To Give You A Cabin On The Sold Out 2019 Fantastic Voyage!

Denny’s is the sponsor 2019 Fantastic Voyage and April Kelly-Drummond, the head of Diversity, equality inclusion and multicultural-engagement says they have the “hook up!”

Drummond says that after it was announced that the cruise sold out they received letters and emails from people all over asking if they had the “hook up.” Well, your wish has been granted because they do!

Denny’s is giving away two cabins on the sold out 2019 Fantastic Voyage and they want to give you one!

For your chance to win click here. If you’re at the Family Reunion you can visit the Denny’s booth at the expo and apply there! Good luck!

