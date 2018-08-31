Denny’s Wants To Give You A Cabin On The Sold Out 2019 Fantastic Voyage!

Events
| 08.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Denny’s is the sponsor 2019 Fantastic Voyage and April Kelly-Drummond, the head of Diversity, equality inclusion and multicultural-engagement says they have the “hook up!”

Drummond says that after it was announced that the cruise sold out they received letters and emails from people all over asking if they had the “hook up.” Well, your wish has been granted because they do!

Denny’s is giving away two cabins on the sold out 2019 Fantastic Voyage and they want to give you one!

For your chance to win click here. If you’re at the Family Reunion you can visit the Denny’s booth at the expo and apply there! Good luck!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Danny's , Fantastic Voyage 2019 , Give away

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close