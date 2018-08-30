Willie Moore Jr Show
The Cast Of ‘Greenleaf’ On The Secrets and Sin In The New Season

OWN’s popular drama, Greenleaf,  is about a Memphis megachurch family. It is now in its third season and the drama is as good as ever!

According to the cast this season, Bishop (Keith David) may be back in the Greenleaf mansion as he and Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) try to pry two million dollars from faithful churchgoer and powerball winner Clara to settle an IRS debt, but his attachment to the deviously sweet Rochelle Cross (LaToya Luckett) may lead him to divorce court.

From the sounds of this interview the new season is going to be a good one. Tune in Wednesdays at 10 PM E.T

