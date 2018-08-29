CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

‘Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D’ To Be Remastered For IMAX

Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson’s estate and IMAX are partnering to digitally remaster Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D into IMAX 3D.

The partnership was announced Wednesday, which would have been the singer’s 60th birthday. It will be released in IMAX theaters across the U.S. for one week, beginning Sept. 21.

The estate’s co-executors say Jackson loved to give his fans the “latest and greatest in technology and entertainment experiences.”

The short film, directed by John Landis, premiered in Los Angeles in 1983. The 3D version was first shown at the 74th Venice Film Festival in 2017.

The remastered release precedes the launch of Amblin Entertainment’s fantasy film, The House with a Clock in Its Walls, starring Jack Black and Cate Blanchett.

Jackson was 50 years old when he died in June 2009.

The King Of Pop Would Be 60 Today! Happy Birthday Michael Jackson!
10 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

IMAX , Michael Jackson , michael jackson thriller

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close