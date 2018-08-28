Inside Her Story: School Targeted Girls Of Color

Last week a heartbreaking video began to circulate the web of a little girl, named Faith, crying after being sent home from school because of her braids.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Montrelle Fennidy, 11-year-old Faith’s mother who says that her daughter is having a difficult time.

Faith was sent home from Christ The King School in Louisiana after her braids were deemed an “unnatural” hairstyle.

Fennidy said when she arrived at the school to pick her daughter up officials explained that,”Faith could only have her natural hair and could not have any fake hair.”

When she asked how they knew that her child had extensions in her hair, the school official responded, “we don’t.” According to Fennidy people at the school went through photos and old yearbooks to come to this conclusion.

Faith is unfortunately not the only girl who was sent home from the school. Both girls have wanted to go back to school but, “parents want to sit down with the schools, look them in the eye and have them tell them that their kids will be okay,” said attorney James Williams who represents both families.

They have a meeting with the school today and have looked at other options just in case it doesn’t go their way. The families have looked at homeschooling and other area schools that are able to welcome the girls with open arms.

