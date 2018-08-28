Last week a heartbreaking video began to circulate the web of a little girl, named Faith, crying after being sent home from school because of her braids.
Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Montrelle Fennidy, 11-year-old Faith’s mother who says that her daughter is having a difficult time.
Faith was sent home from Christ The King School in Louisiana after her braids were deemed an “unnatural” hairstyle.
Fennidy said when she arrived at the school to pick her daughter up officials explained that,”Faith could only have her natural hair and could not have any fake hair.”
When she asked how they knew that her child had extensions in her hair, the school official responded, “we don’t.” According to Fennidy people at the school went through photos and old yearbooks to come to this conclusion.
Faith is unfortunately not the only girl who was sent home from the school. Both girls have wanted to go back to school but, “parents want to sit down with the schools, look them in the eye and have them tell them that their kids will be okay,” said attorney James Williams who represents both families.
They have a meeting with the school today and have looked at other options just in case it doesn’t go their way. The families have looked at homeschooling and other area schools that are able to welcome the girls with open arms.
3 thoughts on “Inside Her Story: School Targeted Girls Of Color”
I’m so thankful that we homeschooled our youngest daughter from birth to high school. It was a challenging commitment but it was all worth it. My wife and I developed and designed the curriculum to meet our daughter’s needs. We taught as much African-American studies based upon our own judgement. She did not have to compete with dress styles or letter grades. While attending college, she was exempt from freshman Math and English, and was paid on work-study to tutor her peers. She graduated from college, has great self-esteem and employed in a high paying field. If anyone and their children are compatible with homeschooling, I highly recommend it for the sake of not having to deal with an educational system designed cause them harm.
This isn’t targeting anyone. If I pick a school for my child that let me know this nonsense was policy and I still CHOOSE to send my child there doesn’t make for responsible and smart parenting. They did NOT have to enroll their children there; but agreeing to this nonsense and then crying about it later is just as asinine as this school’s policy.
This so called “AA Woman” must either be ignorant, negligent or malicious… the facts as clearly stated (and if you read the more thorough reporting in the local news as I have), the school CHANGED the policy unbeknownst to the students/parents, over the summer, after the children with this hairstyle had been attending for TWO YEARS! They did not agree or even know. It its particularly significant to point out, that the courts suspended this rule – and the school immediately got rid of the rule, as soon as it was pointed out that many white students were in violation , because they too were wearing hair extensions and weaves; but they were not being punished… hmmmmm.