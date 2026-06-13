If you missed the latest broadcast of The Ronnette Rollins Show, you missed a good time on the airwaves! Make sure you set your phone reminders right now to tune in Saturdays from 12–4 PM and Sundays from 3–6 PM on Praise 92.7/95.9 FM so you don’t miss out on the fun. During our latest Question of the Day segment, we dove into a topic that hit close to home for many of us: Fun Date Night Ideas for Couples!

How to Keep the Spark Alive with Intentional Quality Time

When you’re in a relationship, it is so important to stay connected with your partner by spending intentional, uninterrupted time together. But let’s be completely honest—sometimes we get stuck in that classic, repetitive loop: “What do you want to do?” “I don’t know, what do you want to do?”

Well, I put that exact question out to our digital family for the Question of the Day, and let me tell you, y’all did not disappoint! The comment section transformed into the ultimate date night masterclass.

We received some fresh, creative, and romantic suggestions. Some of our listeners are keeping the spark alive with monthly wedding anniversary celebrations. Others suggested a DIY “Date Night Jar”, which takes away the guess work and planning for weekly date night decisions.

Intentional quality time doesn’t require a massive budget; it just requires a little bit of focus and a whole lot of heart.

🔗 Check out our full “Question of the Day” Post and read all the brilliant community suggestions!

What’s your favorite, go-to date night spot or activity? Drop your thoughts in the comments below and let’s keep this list growing!

Creative Date Night Ideas for Couples was originally published on praisedc.com