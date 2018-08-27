Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: We Lost A Hero

Leave a comment

Over the weekend we lost Sen. John McCain, he passed away on Saturday after a battle with brain cancer. The Senator was widely respected and will be missed by many.

Of course Donald Trump decided to tweet his “condolences,” as if we have forgotten that he mocked the senator for being a prisoner of war. He then signed a bill named after Sen. McCain and barely mentioned his name.

Russ tells Trump to “STFU!”

