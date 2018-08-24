DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Audio

Snoop Dogg Says ‘I’m Living My Best Life’

Leave a comment

If you follow Snoop Dogg on Instagram you never know what you’re going to see. One day he’s singing and the next he’s doing martial arts. Snoop says that he thinks of Instagram as his own little TV “network,” and he’s just living his “best life.”

The news of Snoops gospel album shocked quite a few people, but he told DL that it was just “natural progression.” He grew up in the church and says that his mother “raised me the right way and then I ended up going the wrong way,” but he never forgot where he came from. He says that he felt like the world needed a record about “peace and love,” and he had the right people around to be able to do it, so he decided to go for it.

Snoop has managed to stay relevant for decades and says that the secret is to remain “a student.” He also stresses the importance of helping the young people that are coming up and “praising them when they do right.” He says it’s all about adjusting and accepting where you are now.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DLHS , gospel , Instagram , Snoop Dogg

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/18-08/24)
11 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close