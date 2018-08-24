If You Don’t Know Now You Know: Two Blue Eyed Soul Members

One of the first times Damon heard a white artist on a Black radio station, it was David Bowie. One of his most famous songs, Fame, is a mystery; we know we love it, but we have no clue what he’s saying. Good thing Damon is able to clear it up. According to him, Bowie is saying, “Fame, it’s not your brain, it’s just the flame. That burns your change to keep you insane. Fame.” And If You Don’t Know Now You Know!
