Jekalyn Carr Says ‘You Will Win’

Jekalyn Carr is a busy young woman. At only 21-years-old she is singer, songwriter, author, and motivational speaker. Recently she published a book called You Will Win and released a single at the same time.

Carr talks to Willie Moore about her journey and what inspired her to write the book and song. She says her book is doing “amazing,” adding that people have been reaching out to her on social media to let her know, “how much it has really changed their lives for the better.”

Carr is obviously pretty busy and so are most of us, but she says make sure that you remember to make time for God. “Whenever you make way for God, he will make a way for you.”

You can hear her new song below:

