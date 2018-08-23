Willie Moore Jr Show
Home > Willie Moore Jr Show > WMJS App

Jekalyn Carr Says ‘You Will Win’

Leave a comment

Jekalyn Carr is a busy young woman. At only 21-years-old she is singer, songwriter, author, and motivational speaker. Recently she published a book called You Will Win and released a single at the same time.

Carr talks to Willie Moore about her journey and what inspired her to write the book and song. She says her book is doing “amazing,” adding that people have been reaching out to her on social media to let her know, “how much it has really changed their lives for the better.”

Carr is obviously pretty busy and so are most of us, but she says make sure that you remember to make time for God. “Whenever you make way for God, he will make a way for you.”

You can hear her new song below:

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
62 photos
Jekalyn Carr , new music , Religion , WMJS

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close