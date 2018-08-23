DL Hughley Show
How Should Child Support Be Handled?

In situations where a woman has children with more than one man, but only one man pays child support regularly, is it okay if she divides the money between all of her kids? The issue here is whether or not it’s fair for one child to be better taken care of than others. DL says that if he were the man paying child support, that money is for his child. He doesn’t believe that the woman’s other children would be his responsibility. Do you agree? Share your thoughts in the comments.

