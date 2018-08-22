Tasha Cobbs Announces ‘The Revival’ Tour

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is taking her talents on the road in the fall for “The Revival” tour featuring special guests to be announced.
The news comes at the heel of her Heart. Passion. Pursuit (2017) album release and recent successes including earning five Dove Awards nominations, two Billboard Music Awards, a NAACP nomination, a BET Awards nomination, and a performance on Good Morning Americathis year.
The “Revival Tour,” which will make stops in major cities like Philadelphia, New York City and D.C., kicks off on November 1 in Atlanta (see tour dates below).
Pre-Sale codes to THE REVIVAL have been sent to those who registered their email addresses on my website yesterday‼️‼️‼️ I see that you’re getting your tickets! OUR lives will never be the same!!!! #HPPRevival #tashacobbsleonard #tashacobbs #ileadus #fritzeyewear_________________________________________________ Tickets will be available for everyone to Purchase this Friday for all tour dates‼️‼️‼️
