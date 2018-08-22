WMJShow Trending
Tasha Cobbs Announces ‘The Revival’ Tour

BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is taking her talents on the road in the fall for “The Revival” tour featuring special guests to be announced.

The news comes at the heel of her Heart. Passion. Pursuit (2017) album release and recent successes including earning five Dove Awards nominations, two Billboard Music Awards, a NAACP nomination, a BET Awards nomination, and a performance on Good Morning Americathis year.

The “Revival Tour,” which will make stops in major cities like Philadelphia, New York City and D.C., kicks off on November 1 in Atlanta (see tour dates below).

For ticket info, visit tashacobbs.com.

SOURCE: GospelGoodies.com

 

