Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond Is Optimistic This Election Season

This election season is looking like it could be a good one. Louisiana Congressman, Cedric Richmond talks to DL about the good things that we as voters have already done, and the next steps.

“African Americans are turning out in a higher proportion,” and also “over performing our white counterparts,” Richmond said, adding that those things are “encouraging” signs. This may be in part because people are realizing that, “elections have consequences and when you lose you actually lose.”

Now there are three black people running for Gov in Florida, Georgia and Wisconsin, and we have to get out and vote. To get people to vote we have to show them how electing the right person can and will “change your life.”

