Eddie Levert Talks About Aretha Franklin: ‘You Had To Love Her’

Eddie Levert had the honor of being friends with the Queen of Soul. He remembers her as being a humble person and having an indescribable presence.

“Aretha Just has this thing where you automatically call her your majesty,” her presence demanded respect, he said.

Her voice was so powerful that, “she could sing mickey mouse and it become your favorite song.”

Levert remembers one of the most nerve wrecking experiences of his career, as when he had to sing Spanish Harlem during a tribute to her at BET. He says it was the most nerve-wracking thing ever, “to sing this lady’s song in front of her.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM