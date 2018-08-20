Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Remembers Aretha Franklin As ‘A Quiet Liberation Fighter’

Originals
| 08.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

While Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has been mourning the loss of the Queen of Soul, she has also been celebrating her life. Lee remembers Aretha Franklin as, “a quiet liberation fighter.” While she may not have been the face of the Civil Rights Movement, she was heavily involved. From offering to, and paying Angela Davis’ bail, to befriending Martin Luther King, she was helping to bring about change.

“She loved Detroit and they loved her,” Lee says that’s how you can tell that she was fighting for her community.

Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen Of Soul In Her Hometown
8 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Aretha Franklin , Detroit , sheila jackson lee

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close