Here’s What Happened To A White American Who Went On A Racist Rant In Africa

A white American citizen was put behind bars in Uganda after investigators viewed a video of him attacking hotel staff on Thursday in a racist tirade.

The Ugandan police arrested Jimmy L. Taylor, 69, and charged him with assault for the incident at the Grand Imperial Hotel in the capital, Kampala, Ugandan law enforcement officials tweeted on Friday. Police investigators thanked the public for its “vigilance and sending us a video” of the attack in which Taylor used the N-word.

“He’s detained at the Central Police Station, Kampala on charges of assault,” tweeted Don Wanyama, press secretary to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Taylor is reportedly an Arizona resident and Vietnam veteran who does Christian missionary work in the African nation. In the video, Taylor, apparently upset about his hotel key, jumps over the front desk and launches his attack on staff members. “You hate Jesus, you hate yourself?” he yells at a worker, as he throws punches and calls a hotel worker a “ni—er” and a “bi—h.”

Taylor spat on the police when they tried to arrest him, the Daily Mail reported. He also tried to disarm the officers. After he was finally in custody, Taylor admitted to the attack but blamed it on his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and bipolar condition.

United States officials distanced themselves from Taylor.

“We have seen this regrettable video. It in no way reflects the attitude of the US government or the American people toward Uganda,” a U.S. State Department spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

