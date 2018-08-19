Willie Moore Jr Show
Home > Willie Moore Jr Show > WMJShow Trending

Erica Campbell Shares Memories Of Aretha Frankliin

Leave a comment

Erica Campbell dedicates her Faith Walking to Aretha Franklin. She mentioned that Aretha was a gospel, soul and pop artist that was able to sing different kinds of music. Erica believes Aretha gave courage to other artists that were told they shouldn’t sing different kinds of music.

Aretha was committed to music and shared it with the world. Erica also spoke about the time Aretha called her on the phone and how shocked she was. Aretha wanted to know about Mary Mary and so much more. Erica will forever hold that memory in her heart and will never forget what Aretha did for the music industry.

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
62 photos

 

Erica Campbell Shares Memories Of Aretha Frankliin was originally published on getuperica.com

Aretha Franklin , Black music icons , Black Women , Erica Campbell

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close