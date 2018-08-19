Erica Campbell Shares Memories Of Aretha Frankliin

Erica Campbell dedicates her Faith Walking to Aretha Franklin. She mentioned that Aretha was a gospel, soul and pop artist that was able to sing different kinds of music. Erica believes Aretha gave courage to other artists that were told they shouldn’t sing different kinds of music.

Aretha was committed to music and shared it with the world. Erica also spoke about the time Aretha called her on the phone and how shocked she was. Aretha wanted to know about Mary Mary and so much more. Erica will forever hold that memory in her heart and will never forget what Aretha did for the music industry.

