Erica Campbell Can’t Wait To See You!

We’re getting close to the “biggest African American Family event in the country,” and we’re getting excited; so is Erica Campbell. She is headlining the Gospel Explosion on Sunday at the Tom Joyner Family Reunion. When she’s not performing she’ll be interacting with fans, “I love the people,” she said, “it’s always a good time.”

Her marriage is on display on their show We’re The Campbells, so Sherri has the same question many of us have, “Do you ever not like your husband?”

Erica’s answer is simple, “yea, you have sex anyway.” She added that sometimes having sex will help reconnect you to your spouse and, “if God made anything better than that he left it in heaven.”

