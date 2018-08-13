The Harts Celebrate Two Years Of Marriage [Photos]

Kevin Hart shared a sweet message to his wife Eniko Hart on Instagram to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. He wrote, “What’s understood doesn’t need to be said….You get me & I get you….I’m glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary @enikohart #Harts”

Mrs. Hart returned the favor with an adorable video from their wedding and wrote, ” 8.13.16 ✨

Happy Anniversary my love!

It’s only been 2 yrs so far and it already feels like a lifetime with you. Cheers to another year of love, light, & laughter as the HARTS! 💙 @kevinhart4real ”

How cute are they? Happy anniversary to the Harts.

