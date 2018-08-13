CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

The Harts Celebrate Two Years Of Marriage [Photos]

Leave a comment

Kevin Hart shared a sweet message to his wife Eniko Hart on Instagram to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.  He wrote, “What’s understood doesn’t need to be said….You get me & I get you….I’m glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary @enikohart #Harts

 

Mrs. Hart returned the favor with an adorable video from their wedding and wrote, ” 8.13.16 ✨

Happy Anniversary my love!

It’s only been 2 yrs so far and it already feels like a lifetime with you. Cheers to another year of love, light, & laughter as the HARTS! 💙 @kevinhart4real ”

 

 

How cute are they? Happy anniversary to the Harts.

Short in Stature – Tall in Talent
14 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Eniko Hart , Kevin Hart , Marriage

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close