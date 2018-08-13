Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: ‘When He Gets In Trouble On The Playground He Blames The Black Kids’

Donald Trump has picked a fight with the NFL again. Several Miami Dolphins players took a knee during the National Anthem and Trump is outraged. He claims to be all about patriotism, but that doesn’t make sense because he did the most unpatriotic thing possible. This is the man that went on live television and sided with a foreign power, now he want’s to scream about Patriotism. He’s probably trying to take the focus off of him and his unpatriotic behavior by pointing out, “the black kids.”

