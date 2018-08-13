Florida Candidate’s Diploma Photo Doesn’t Appear To Be Accurate, University Says

A Florida state house candidate’s college degree has been called into question, by the university that she claimed to have graduated from.

Melissa Howard, a Republican who is running for the Florida House of Representatives District 73, claimed to have graduated from Miami University, in Oxford, Ohio

But last week, FLA News reported that Howard didn’t have a college degree from Miami University. In a statement responding to FLA News, Howard’s campaign said the story was an attempt by her opponent to “hurt Melissa or her reputation within the community,” and that she did in fact graduate with a marketing degree.

According to FLA News , Howard later posted what appeared to be a partial transcript as well as a photo of her posing with a college degree. The photos were later deleted.

Miami University told FLA News , it has no record of Howard earning a degree. The school said that Melissa Marie Fox (Howard’s maiden name) had attended Miami University, from August 1990 to May 1994, but she never graduated. The university also pointed out a few critical flaws on the image of the diploma that Howard posted on social media.

Not only was the name of the degree incorrect, it included signatures from the wrong dean, reports CNN

The university counsel said in a statement to CNN that the picture of the diploma “does not appear to be an accurate Miami University diploma.”