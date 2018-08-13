Entertainment
Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepherd Welcome A Baby Girl

Model Chanel Iman and NFL star Sterling Shepherd charmed the world when they married in March. Then they announced they were pregnant. Now the celeb couple are the proud parents of a baby girl, born August 10 named Cali Clay Shepherd.

The two announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram.

Cali Clay Shepard 💕🎀💕 8•10•18

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

Here the couple’s stunning photo shoot:

Chanel Iman, 27, is a top model who’s best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret and Shepherd, 24, is a wide receiver for the New York Giants. Their March wedding attracted celebrity guests like Shepherd’s teammate Odell Beckham, Jr. and models Jourdan Dunn and Chrissy Teigen and actress Gabrielle Union.

Check out the gorgeous wedding pics and BTS details here.

Chanel and Sterling shared their love on social media a few times, including his proposal. Here are the pics: 

My other half ❤️

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

 

