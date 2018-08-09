Kevin Hart Surprises 18 HBCU Students With Scholarships

Kevin Hart teamed up with Knowledge Is Power Program (KIPP) schools and the United Negro College Fund to award scholarships to 18 students to attend HBCUs.

Hart’s Help From The Hart Charity and KIPP Public Schools each donated $300,000 in scholarships administered by the fund. Hart also gave $100,000 to the fund in 2015, reports Fox News.

Students from eight cities were chosen and all 18 attended KIPP schools. They will be attending 11 different HBCUs across the country, reports Fox News.

The recipients were selected based on academic and personal accomplishments.

Hart said in a statement that he wanted to do his part to provide opportunities for future leaders.

