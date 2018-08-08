Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: It’s All Connected

Leave a comment

“If you have nothing to hide, why are you running?”  The Trump administration is full of “hustlers, liars, and cheaters,” and everything that’s going on right now is connected. This is seen in the Manafort case, Wilbur Ross, the US Secretary of Commerce, is connected to the same Russian bank that Manafort  is connected to. The same bank that lent Trump money when he was filing for bankruptcy. This is a big circle of liars and thieves.

