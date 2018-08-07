Shaun King’s Family Is Being Investigated Due To ‘A Completely Bogus False Report’

Last week, Shaun King shared that his family was the victim of a cruel attack. Someone filed a “completely bogus false report,” with child services. The report claims that he and his wife abandoned their children and allow them to do drugs.

King feels that whoever filed the report must be someone of power, or with connections because child services showed up at his home the same day that it was filed. And in the six days since this report was filed, the state has requested to have individual meetings with his children, as well as to speak to the kids doctors, teachers and neighbors. “This past Friday they literally showed up again,” at their house.

It doesn’t seem like they’re going to be backing off any time soon.

The Kings’ are being represented by the NYU Law School, and as grateful as they are to have representation, they are ready for this nightmare to end.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: