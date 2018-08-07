Morning Minute: No Honor Among Thieves

Paul Manafort is on trial for allegedly committing financial fraud. Yesterday Rick Gates, his former business partner, took the stand and, “sang like Tyrese on the back of a bus.” He admitted to participating in crimes with Manafort and even stealing from Manafort. It might be time for his defense team to enlist the help of Suge Knight’s team, “fake illness, faint and fall out!”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: