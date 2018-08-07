Morning Minute: No Honor Among Thieves

| 08.07.18
Paul Manafort is on trial for allegedly committing financial fraud. Yesterday Rick Gates, his former business partner, took the stand and, “sang like Tyrese on the back of a bus.” He admitted to participating in crimes with Manafort and even stealing from Manafort. It might be time for his defense team to enlist the help of Suge Knight’s team, “fake illness, faint and fall out!”

