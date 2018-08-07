DL’s GED Section: Why Is He Always Saying That We’re Dumb?

Donald Trump went on another twitter rant, once again attacking black people. And in typical Donald fashion he was suggesting that they are not intelligent. Trump took shots at Don Lemon and LeBron James after they called him out for his racism. When people of color he goes against their intelligence, but he never seems to attack the intellect of white people who disagree with him. Why is that?

