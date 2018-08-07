Donald Trump went on another twitter rant, once again attacking black people. And in typical Donald fashion he was suggesting that they are not intelligent. Trump took shots at Don Lemon and LeBron James after they called him out for his racism. When people of color he goes against their intelligence, but he never seems to attack the intellect of white people who disagree with him. Why is that?
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!
Also On Black America Web:
One thought on “DL’s GED Section: Why Is He Always Saying That We’re Dumb?”
Why do you care anything about what this clown says??? Unless he triggered your feelings about yourself. Haven’t you ever heard it’s none of my business what you think of me. That idiot insults everyone who says something about him. Don and Lebron brought his name up…did they think he would just let it go? He’s a big toddler-they never let anything go.