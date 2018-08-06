Top Of The Morning: Is Melania Switching Teams?

Melania Trump praised LeBron James after Donald insulted him. Does this mean that she’s over his foolish ways? Is “prenup number three” looking for a way out? If so, it took her long enough. It seems like she may have been pulling away over time, she stopped holding his hand in public and watched CNN instead of Fox! Melania blink twice if you need help.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: