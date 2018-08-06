Top Of The Morning: Is Melania Switching Teams?

| 08.06.18
Melania Trump praised LeBron James after Donald insulted him. Does this mean that she’s over his foolish ways? Is “prenup number three” looking for a way out? If so, it took her long enough. It seems like she may have been pulling away over time, she stopped holding his hand in public and watched CNN instead of Fox! Melania blink twice if you need help.

  Deb on said:

    This witch is an opportunist. She’s trying to play both sides and knowing full well she supports everything the orange idiot does. She’ll say and do whatever she needs to, to keep the money coming in while enjoy a lavish life off the backs of tax payers.

Close