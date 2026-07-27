Morgan State University Launching New Artificial Intelligence Degree This Fall

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Morgan State University is expanding its academic offerings this fall with a new bachelor’s degree in artificial intelligence and an interdisciplinary risk management course designed to prepare students for a changing workforce.

The university’s new Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence will be offered through the School of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences. Approved by Morgan’s Board of Regents and the Maryland Higher Education Commission, the program is a reimagined version of the university’s former cloud computing degree.

The curriculum will focus on artificial intelligence models, intelligent agents, AI-powered cybersecurity, cloud computing applications, quantum machine learning, programming, mathematics, data science and computational theory.

Students will also complete hands-on projects, participate in undergraduate research and work with real-world AI applications. Morgan officials said the approach will help students build portfolios for internships, graduate study and careers in artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, cybersecurity, cloud computing and data science.

The program will also emphasize responsible AI development, including fairness, bias, privacy, transparency, security and trustworthy systems. Students will receive support from faculty mentors, graduate students and an AI-powered advising platform created by Morgan’s Department of Computer Science.

Morgan currently offers 18 artificial intelligence courses, including reinforcement learning, natural language processing, agentic AI for cyber threat detection and quantum machine learning.

The Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management will also introduce Holistically Assessing Risks, or MGBU 363, this fall. The course is the first step toward a planned interdisciplinary Risk Management certificate.

Open to students across multiple majors, the course will examine cybersecurity threats, data privacy, financial uncertainty, operational disruptions and reputational risks.

University officials said both offerings reflect Morgan’s effort to align its academic programs with emerging technologies and employer needs while preparing graduates to lead in an innovation-driven economy. Both offerings are scheduled to launch during the fall semester.

Morgan State University Launching New Artificial Intelligence Degree This Fall was originally published on 92q.com