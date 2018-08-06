Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: Who Are You To Call Someone Dumb?

While many people were celebrating LeBron James for opening his I Promise school, the president decided to attack him. Donald Trump decided that both LeBron James and Don Lemon are “dumb.” There is nothing worse than a dumb person calling someone else dumb! His wife, Melania, “kind of” supported LeBron by saying that she would love to visit the school.

