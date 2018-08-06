RussRant: Who Are You To Call Someone Dumb?

While many people were celebrating LeBron James for opening his I Promise school, the president decided to attack him. Donald Trump decided that both LeBron James and Don Lemon are “dumb.” There is nothing worse than a dumb person calling someone else dumb! His wife, Melania, “kind of” supported LeBron by saying that she would love to visit the school.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: