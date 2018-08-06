Morning Minute: Trump Tweeted Himself Into Trouble

| 08.06.18
Donald Trump tweeted that when Donald Trump Jr. met with the Russians, it was to get information on a political opponent. Which is illegal, and also proves that his son lied under oath. Jr. said that he met with the Russians to discuss adoption. Someone needs to just delete his twitter at this point.

