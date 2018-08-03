Tonya Banks: About The Business

You may know her from Little Women L.A. or one of her businesses, but one thing is for sure, Tonya Banks is about her business.
Banks is a reality TV star, comedian and entrepreneur. She has created her own athletic clothing line called Boss Body and, most recently, a high-end blend of red wine, L’Tonya Renee. Like anyone else, she has hit a few bumps in the road while creating her businesses. Boss Body took about three years to get right, which is why, “you have to have a passion,” for whatever business you’re trying to create.
Everything requires a lot of work, and you have to learn to delegate, she said. The biggest mistake I made was, “trying to do everything by myself.”
You can shop her products here.
