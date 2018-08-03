Jazzy Report: New Scientific Breakthrough In Identifying Depression

Scientists have recently discovered a way to test for depression by using a patients blood. Those with depression have low levels of a certain molecule in their blood, this information and this means that it may become easier to identify depression. As of now there is no physical test to identify depression making it difficult to diagnose, this discovery could improve correct diagnoses.

