DL Hughley Show
Home > DL Hughley Show > DL Hughley Show Audio

Jazzy Report: New Scientific Breakthrough In Identifying Depression

Leave a comment

Scientists have recently discovered a way to test for depression by using a patients blood. Those with depression have low levels of a certain molecule in their blood, this information and this means that it may become easier to identify depression. As of now there is no physical test to identify depression making it difficult to diagnose, this discovery could improve correct diagnoses.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

depession , Jazzy Report , medical breakthrough

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Jazzy Report: New Scientific Breakthrough In Identifying Depression

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close