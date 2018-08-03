Chicago Teen Beaten, Hit With Homophobic Slurs In Hateful Crime

A Chicago teen was severely hurt in a horrific attack fueled by homophobia.
Amari Graves, 15, was confronted by several attackers on her way to a store on Tuesday (July 31), WMAQ-TV in Chicago, reported. One of Graves’ classmates, as well as several adults whose names were not released, stomped and kicked the teen in the unprovoked beating. Graves was also sprayed with mace and her clothes were ripped by the attackers.
“They all got out and walked up to me,” Graves said before referring to one of the specific attackers. “When I was walking she tried to pull a bat out and swing it at me.”
The group also used a homophobic slur to refer to Graves, who identifies as LGBT. The beating was a hate crime, Catina Parks-Dorsey, Graves’ mother, said, pleading for an arrests to be made.
“Absolutely nothing was done,” Parks-Dorsey said. “No one was taken into custody, they told me I had to swear out my own warrant [make an accusation under oath to secure a warrant] to have them arrested.”
She continued, “[It’s] devastating to know you weren’t there to protect your child. I want them locked up.”
The attackers should all be charged with a hate crime and sexual assault, Parks-Dorsey also said.
As of now, Chicago police are sorting through the details of the case. They will present their findings to a state’s attorney office that will make a decision about bringing charges. If the adult attackers are convicted of charges, they could face fines and jail time. As Graves and Parks-Dorsey await a decision for justice, they are weighing through the pain of the vicious attack that has impacted their lives.
17 Black Celebrities Who Are Positively Impacting The LGBTQ Community
17 Black Celebrities Who Are Positively Impacting The LGBTQ Community
1. ROBIN ROBERTS1 of 16
2. WANDA SYKES2 of 16
3. LAVERNE COX3 of 16
4. RU PAUL4 of 16
5. RAVEN SYMONÉ5 of 16
6. JANET MOCK6 of 16
7. ANDRÉ LEON TALLEY7 of 16
8. NICKI MINAJ8 of 16
9. FRANK OCEAN9 of 16
10. EMIL WILBEKIN10 of 16
11. LENA WAITHE11 of 16
12. RIHANNA12 of 16
13. QUEEN LATIFAH13 of 16
14. JOHN LEGEND14 of 16
15. RUSSELL SIMMONS15 of 16
16. KERRY WASHINGTON16 of 16
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Cops Called On Black Student Eating Lunch
- Alfonso Riberio Proud To Be A Part Of Utah’s ‘LoveLoud’ Fest
- Lance Gross Is Getting Backlash Over This Post About His Son’s Skin Complexion
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Chicago Teen Beaten, Hit With Homophobic Slurs In Hateful Crime was originally published on newsone.com
One thought on “Chicago Teen Beaten, Hit With Homophobic Slurs In Hateful Crime”
This is what a race war looks like.If you have to walk the streets don’t do it alone,armed yourselves and get license to carry this is not a game,black folks are playing checkers,white supremacist are playing chess.Black America you have no friends.