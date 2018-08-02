Radio Personality Gary With Da Tea Reveals Battle With Cancer [WATCH]

Gary With Da Tea has made a living for many years talking about the lives of countless celebrities, and he caught many listeners of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” off guard today (August 1st) when he shared some very personal Tea of his own.

For the last several months, Gary has been getting chemotherapy and radiation treatments to fight the cancer in his colon, while continuing to make “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” listeners and viewers of “Dish Nation” laugh. Despite the physically and emotionally painful process, Gary With Da Tea continued to entertain, and very few knew everything he was going through.

After telling Rickey Smiley about his cancer bout, Gary was pleasantly surprised by his friend and colleague and recalls this about Rickey hearing the news: “The first thing he said was, ‘What can I do?’”

Despite Gary’s health setback, he did not miss a day of work, and Gary shouted out his friend Kenneth Williams who inspired him to continue to work. Shortly after learning about his cancer diagnosis, Gary With Da Tea shared the news with his oldest brother on a Friday. The following day, Gary learned that this same brother passed away after a blood clot triggered a heart attack. After laying his brother to rest, Gary With Da Tea returned to his treatment and to work because he just did what he had to do.

Gary With Da Tea spoke candidly about the harsh side effects of radiation therapy, but managed to make his colleagues chuckle, as only Gary can.

We are beyond thrilled to announce that Gary With Da Tea is now cancer free, and thank God he was diagnosed in the early stages. Listen to what listeners of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” said to Gary after his announcement by clicking page 2 below.

Find out more about Gary and his journey via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or GaryWithDaTea.com.