The murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht two weeks ago is believed to be because of a 20-year beef with the family member of a former patient.

Joseph James Pappas, 62, is sought by police as the primary suspect Hausknecht’s murder. From 1997 to 2013, Pappas served as a reserve officer with Harris County Constable Precinct 2, after a number of years on the force there and at Precinct 7. His mother was a patient on Hausknecht’s operating table when she died nearly 20 years ago.

Hausknecht was killed on July 20th while riding his bike to work. Police believe Pappas rode his 10-speed bike and followed the famed doctor before shooting him at least three times.

Pappas is still at large and is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

IMAGE: Mark Mulligan / Houston Chronicle

Police Say 20-Year Grudge Is The Motive Behind A Houston Doctor’s Murder was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

