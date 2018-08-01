Morning Minute: Thank You Kevin Hart

Legendary comedian Kevin Hart has banned all cellphones from his live shows! This means no texting, calling, photos, videos, posting to social media or anything involving your cellphone. So many people will be thanking Kevin, he just made his shows the number one place to bring your side piece!
