Sean Spicer became a household name by lying for President Trump. Now he is on a book tour, getting torn to shreds on television and even at his own book signing. As he’s on the road, more info is coming out about Spicer’s past, and a former classmate says he called him the N-word.

The New York Post reports, “Spicer was at a book signing in Middletown on Friday to promote his new book reflecting on his time at the press podium for President Donald Trump. Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident Alex Lombard yelled out Spicer’s name and accused Spicer of calling him the N-word and trying to fight him when they attended Portsmouth Abbey School.”

The man, who has been identified as Alex Lombard, asked Spicer if he remembered going to school together at Portsmouth Abbey School in Rhode Island. “Yes, how are you?” Spicer replied.

“You don’t remember you tried to fight me?” Lombard continued. “Yeah, you know, but you called me n***er first, right? Remember? Remember? You called me n***er first, Sean.” As he was escorted out of the bookstore, Lombard said, “I was 14. I was a scared kid then, Sean. I’m not scared to fight you now.”

See below:

Lying Spicer and his team are denying the allegation, and he is even threatening legal action. Spicer’s attorney Michael Bowe said in a statement, “The claim is a lie. Absent an immediate retraction, Mr. Spicer will take legal action Monday.”

Considering Spicer’s lying past, he is probably lying again.

Lying Sean Spicer Accused Of Calling A Black Student The N-Word was originally published on newsone.com