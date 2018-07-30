DL’s GED Section: ‘History Repeats Itself’

Michael Cohen allegedly said that he will testify that Trump knew about the meeting with the Russians and allowed it. Cohen also claims that he has several others that can corroborate his story. This is very similar to what took Nixon out, his lawyer and tapes. History is known to repeat itself, is that what’s happening here?

