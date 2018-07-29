NationalLipstickDay: How To Get Free MAC Lipstick & Other Deals

Happy National Lipstick Day.

With every day having its own set of deals (we’re looking at you chicken wing day), today is a big day for the cosmetics industry as National Lipstick Day offers plenty of freebies in stores all over the country. The biggest one? MAC Cosmetics is offering FREE lipstick.

No purchase is required to pick up the freebie, worth $18.50, and available in nine shades, according to a news release. All MAC stores and counters are participating, except for locations closed on Sundays.

The only catch is supplies are limited and the in-store offer is expected to run out fast.

There will be a minimum of 100 giveaways per store and there’s a limit of one per person, according to the release.

The giveaway shades – Aloof, Delish, Dare You, Moxie, Florabundi, Epic, Mixed Media, Chintz and Tanarama – are part of the company’s “iconic Artist Favourites” collection.

MAC also will offer the free lipstick in the same shades with online orders $25 or more Sunday, the release said. This offer is while supplies last and includes free shipping.

Also Sunday, get 30 percent off lipsticks, lip glasses and lip pencils from the MAC Aaliyah collection in-store and online.

Get more MAC freebies and deals by joining the company’s free loyalty program, MAC Select. The more you spend, the more benefits you’ll reap. Sign up for the loyalty program at www.maccosmetics.com.

Returning six empty MAC containers and tubes through the “Back to MAC” recycling program is another way to get a free lipstick.

Hit the next page to see the full rundown of even more National Lipstick Day deals thanks to USA Today.

