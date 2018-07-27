RussRant: Caught In A Lie…Again

Michael Cohen said that Trump knew about the meeting with the Russians and Donald Jr. at Trump Tower. Trump has previously denied having any knowledge of this meeting. Cohen says that he has 100s of tapes that he has recorded, hopefully only a few will get Trump impeached.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Brandy Becomes First 90s Artist To Reach 1.5 Billion Streams
- Woman Dies Days After Giving Birth After Medics Allegedly Assumed She Couldn’t Afford Ambulance Ride
- Sherri Shepherd Dishes On ‘Wild And Wackier’ New Season Of ‘Trial & Error’
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery