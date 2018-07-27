Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: Caught In A Lie…Again

Michael Cohen said that Trump knew about the meeting with the Russians and Donald Jr. at Trump Tower. Trump has previously denied having any knowledge of this meeting. Cohen says that he has 100s of tapes that he has recorded, hopefully only a few will get Trump impeached.

