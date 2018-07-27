Own Releases the Highly Anticipated Season Three Trailer for Hit Megachurch Drama “Greenleaf”

Los Angeles – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network revealed today the official trailer for its hit megachurch drama series “Greenleaf,” from Lionsgate, award-winning writer/executive producer Craig Wright (“Lost,” “Six Feet Under”), and executive producers Clement Virgo (“The Book of Negros”), Kriss Turner Towner (“The Romanoffs,” “The Soul Man”), and Oprah Winfrey. The third season will premiere on Tuesday, August 28 and Wednesday, August 29 at 10 p.m. each night. Last season, “Greenleaf” was Wednesday night’s #1 original cable series for African-American women and averaged over 2 million total viewers in Live+3.

Click below for a first look at the official “Greenleaf” Season 3 extended trailer:

WatchOWN.tv/GreenleafTrailerS3

