Russell Simmons Lists ‘Buddha-Filled’ L.A. Home As Abuse Claims Mount

In the wake of more than a dozen allegations of sexual misconduct and assault that date back decades, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Russell Simmons has listed his L.A. home for $8.25 million and is said to be spending a lot of time in Bali as his West Hollywood yoga studio closes.

According to the report, the art and Buddha-filled Spanish-style residence sits above L.A.’s Sunset Boulevard. Simmons purchased the property just over five years ago for $5,877,500.

As the accusations against him mount, Russell is selling off his real estate holdings in both Los Angeles and New York and is calling it quits on the West Hollywood yoga studio that he opened in 2016. When contacted by The Hollywood Reporter, an employee confirmed that the studio would be shutting down at the end of the month.

The Hollywood Hills gated home is described as offering “true resort-style living with thoughtful Balinese influences throughout.”

“The main level includes a living room, family room, dining room and an open kitchen with pitched beamed ceilings. There are three en-suite bedrooms on the second floor and a master suite with a fireplace, terrace and walk-in closet. The home also has a pool and a lower level “rock cave” wine cellar”

Sources say Simmons has been spending a lot of time lately in Bali but his spokesperson says the Def Jam co-founder is still America-based but simply is traveling more.

“Russell divested himself of his active U.S. business interests last year to focus on his spiritual practice and serving his community,” says the rep. “As part of that journey, Russell has traveled to many spiritual destinations around the world but continues to retain active family presence and residence in the U.S.”

More than a dozen women have come forward in recent months with allegations of sexual misconduct and rape against the 60-year old. Last year, Simmons announced that he would be stepping down from his companies — All Def Digital, his film company Def Pictures and the yoga lifestyle brand Tantris.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Russell Simmons said the companies will “now be run by a new and diverse generation of extraordinary executives who are moving the culture and consciousness forward,” while he would commit himself to “personal growth, spiritual learning and above all to listening.”

