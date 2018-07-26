CLOSE
Houston
Krispy Kreme Is Selling $1 Donuts Friday — But Are They Better Than Shipley Do-Nuts?

Krispy Kreme is giving away $1 to celebrate their birthday

June 7 is National Donut Day but Krispy Kreme is doing National Donut Day type things for the entire country.

Tomorrow, Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years in the donut game by giving away a dozen donuts for $1 AFTER you purchase a dozen donuts of any kind. Krispy Kreme is also rolling out a glazed confetti to celebrate their birthday but we have to ask the important question.

Are they better than Shipley Do-Nuts? Do you wake up early in the morning wanting to hit up Krispy Kreme over that Shipley Do-Nuts on Ella? Do you stand up for the Hot & Ready sign to be lit or are you preparing yourself for the one and only dozen donuts from Shipley with a couple kolaches?

Decisions … decisions …

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

