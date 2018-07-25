Willie Moore Jr Show
Warryn Campbell Explains Why He's Proud Of "We're The Campbells" [LISTEN]

Warryn Campbell joined Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell to discuss We’re The Campbells, music and living a healthier lifestyle. He mentioned that he loves the show so much because it shows the family how they really are. Warryn couldn’t be more proud of his wife and children.

He also spoke about experiencing health issues and going to the doctor. A lot of men have an issue with going to the doctor whether it’s out of fear or just not wanting to. He encourages all men to eat healthy and seek help when you need it.

GRIFF mentioned that he goes to the doctor even if it’s just for a headache sometimes. He also told Warryn that watching the show is like watching the Obamas.

Erica Campbell talked about how proud she is of Warryn and appreciates how hard he works for his family.

